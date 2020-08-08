Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDO. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 199.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 114,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

