Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $17,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. 263,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

