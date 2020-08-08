Exchange Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CNRG traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $63.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80.

