Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA BSCS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,715. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

