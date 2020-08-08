Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,155 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 436,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 311,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

