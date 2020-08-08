Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,044 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDL. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 76,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.23. 294,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,137. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

