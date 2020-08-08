Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 864 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. 98,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,933. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

