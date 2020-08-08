Exchange Capital Management Inc. Takes $665,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2020

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,738,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,279,000 after buying an additional 12,979,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,604,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,410 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,653,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,534,000 after purchasing an additional 956,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,405,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,564,438. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average is $130.37.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

