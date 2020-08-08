Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in S&P Global by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,760,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI traded down $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.27. The company had a trading volume of 827,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,216. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.57. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

