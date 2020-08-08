Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 545.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $544,698.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,263,717.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,865. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock traded down $8.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.00. 4,195,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,834. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.62. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

