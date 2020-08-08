Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

SVC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -779,000.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

