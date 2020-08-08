Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,038,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,733.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,282 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,074,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 188,822 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 120,251.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 784,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 784,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,803,000.

Shares of BSCK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 255,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,938. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

