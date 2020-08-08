InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Down to $30.96

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.37, but opened at $30.96. InVitae shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 65,499 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on InVitae in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $114,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,863 shares of company stock worth $4,261,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 759,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 1,364.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in InVitae during the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InVitae during the second quarter worth $416,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

