iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $42,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $63.52. 1,167,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33.

