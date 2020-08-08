iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,326,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,930,445. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

