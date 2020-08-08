Mizuho Boosts Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $43.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.28%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076,135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 163.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,262,000 after buying an additional 3,185,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 51.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,177,000 after buying an additional 2,648,568 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $39,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,227,000 after buying an additional 1,137,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.