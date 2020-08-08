Mobius (MOBI) Price Up 35.5% Over Last Week

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. Mobius has a market cap of $3.98 million and $3,324.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One Mobius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Stellarport and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mobius

Mobius launched on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mobius’ official website is mobius.network

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitMart, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

