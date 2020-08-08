Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.11. 668,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, June 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

