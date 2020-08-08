QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.44. QEP Resources shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 103,272 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QEP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

The firm has a market cap of $345.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,884 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

