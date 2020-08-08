Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 24,472 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 166.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,736,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,095,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.