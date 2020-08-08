Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 59,358 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,358 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.1% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 9,967,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of -610.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

