Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 35,795 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 364.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.55. 4,934,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,765. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $328.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

