Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 197.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $14.54 on Friday, hitting $449.57. 3,288,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

