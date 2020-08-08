Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1,075.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,255 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.9% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,715,914 shares of company stock worth $95,716,333 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

