Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.95 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $7.95 million and $1,241.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,697,058 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

