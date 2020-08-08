Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 2.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,301.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,934,000 after buying an additional 7,316,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,335,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,862,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5,826.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 256,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 252,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,392,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.