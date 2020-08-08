Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 206 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $334.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.67 and a 200 day moving average of $302.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.