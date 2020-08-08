Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 836,044 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10.

