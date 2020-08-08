Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,018 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $113.41. The stock had a trading volume of 275,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

