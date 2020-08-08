Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 711 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 307,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,974,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.07. The company had a trading volume of 825,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average is $178.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $211.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

