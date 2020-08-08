SCRIV NETWORK Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $19,987.35 and approximately $6.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

