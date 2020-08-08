Short Interest in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Declines By 12.1%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,470,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 21,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 1,017,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $834,329.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,012,916 shares of company stock worth $7,154,075. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,229. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $245.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trade War

