Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Expands By 18.5%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 436,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 2,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

