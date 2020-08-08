Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 237,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.43. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

