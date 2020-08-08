Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 100.41%.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $12.98. 122,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,065. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.83. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

