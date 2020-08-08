Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 348,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,224. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.15. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

