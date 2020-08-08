Streamit Coin (STREAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $567.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $41,247.75 and $567.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, VinDAX, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00478390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014817 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003849 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00017041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,499,317 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/# . Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.