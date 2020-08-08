Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Update

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

