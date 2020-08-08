Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2020

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit