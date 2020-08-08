Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Gap Down to $6.04

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $6.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 83,352 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $567.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $50,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

