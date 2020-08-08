Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Up 9.7% in July

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 63,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $88,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $189,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 115.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBNK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,573. The company has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 23.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBNK. Compass Point lifted their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.