The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down to $10.68

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $10.68. The GEO Group shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 1,280,638 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEO shares. ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

