Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2020

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 744,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,111. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Earnings History for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

