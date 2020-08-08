Toews Corp ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.04. The company had a trading volume of 624,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,723. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96.

