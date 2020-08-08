Toews Corp ADV Has $383,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. 8,387,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,667,250. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.