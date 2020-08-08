Toews Corp ADV Takes $2.73 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213,388 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,373,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,358 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 158,502 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,579. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $30.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

