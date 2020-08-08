Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,551,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,052,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 35.3% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after purchasing an additional 807,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,377,000 after purchasing an additional 694,008 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,938. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

