TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Announces Earnings Results

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 188,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,693. The company has a market cap of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TCON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.