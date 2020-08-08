Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Short Interest Update

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Trex by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $890,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.65. 5,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,887. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.70. Trex has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Trex shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 11th.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

