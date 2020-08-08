Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,700,000 after purchasing an additional 275,257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.95. 447,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

