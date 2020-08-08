Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Toews Corp ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 5,767,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,227,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

